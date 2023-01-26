TOM SHILLUE: This twisted plan will leave a bad taste in your mouth

Fox News contributor Tom Shillue weighs in on the 2023 Global Risks Report by the World Economic Forum calling for a "transition to net-zero, nature-positive food" on "Gutfeld!"

TOM SHILLUE: The WEF report calls for a transition to net-zero nature positive food, all in the name of fighting food insecurity. You know what makes me insecure? Having to eat something I normally crush with my heel.

So the folks in Davos want you eating bugs. Why? You think it's about nutrition? No, it's about control. They're trying to see how far they can go and look at us, we already put on masks and stood in those lines with stupid arrows painted six feet apart on the floor. You know how easy it is to get these kids to eat a bug. They're trying to shut down independent farms in the name of global warming, but again, it's about controlling the food supply. Let's just take a moment to imagine a world that's consistent with their joyless agenda, shall we? Instead of rolling green hills and pastures as far as the eye can see, instead, we'll have solar panel farms that eke out just enough power to leave you and your EV stranded on the outskirts of town. But don't worry, you can still take the bullet train to Greta Thunberg's next speech, but at least you'll be able to take comfort in the fact that you're helping the planet.

But would you really be helping? Pretty soon, the starving masses would reach their inevitable breaking point, pull up roots in order to move within striking distance of a Shake Shack. You better get out of their way, or you'll need a private jet to get someplace safe. Which is exactly the point and it's also why now is the perfect time to make it clear this whole twisted plan is only capable of one thing, leaving a bad taste in your mouth.