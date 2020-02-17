Tom Bevan on frontrunner Bernie Sanders and the 'catastrophic' scenario for Democrats

RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan said on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast that Democrats are "anxious" about Sen. Bernie Sanders becoming the nominee, but warned of a "catastrophic" situation if the party attempts to deny the Democratic socialist the nomination at the summer convention.

"Bernie Sanders is actually poised pretty well in a lot of these states on Super Tuesday," Bevan told host Dave Anthony. "And, if he ends up coming away with 350, 400 delegates on Super Tuesday... he could... have a lock on this nomination to the point where, for the Democrats to take it away from him, would be catastrophic in the way that it would render the party."

Bevan said the "anxiety is real" within the party over a possible Sanders nomination, in particular because of the Vermont senator's past.

"I mean, all these candidates have flaws and Bernie certainly has his and we've seen these clips going around about him praising the Soviet Union," Bevan said. "Had very favorable things to say about the [Fidel Castro regime in Cuba] and, you know, socialism, South America, ao all of that is... going to be fodder in a general election for Donald Trump. And, I think Democrats are right to be worried about that."

Bevan disputed other political pundits who argued that Sanders wasn't the frontrunner.

"People who say he's not the front runner are deluding themselves. I mean, this guy won more votes in Iowa," Bevan said. "He won New Hampshire. He's ahead in Nevada, at least right now."

The RealClearPolitics founder also weighed in on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's actual chances, saying he wasn't so sure he could secure the nomination.



"He's come up in the national polls, but, you know, he's coming up in some of the state polls, but not all of them, and so I'm not sure. He may end up spending... $500 million and walk away with no delegates," Bevan said. "And, the question is whether, you know, another septuagenarian white billionaire who used to be a Republican is the answer the Democrats are looking for in 2020."

He added, "I'm not sure the answer to that is yes right now."

