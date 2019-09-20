Today on Fox News, Sept. 20, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Tilman Fertitta, chairman and CEO of restaurant company Landry's Inc. and owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets; "Kurt the CyberGuy" Knutsson; Mark Penn, former strategist for Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign; Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m., ET: Economist Stephen Moore; Liz Peek, Fox News contributor.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Dennis Rodman on his Friendships with President Trump and Kim Jong Un" - NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is known for controversy both on and off the court. Now, Rodman and his agent Darren Prince are featured in a new ESPN "30 for 30" documentary called "Rodman: For Better or Worse." Rodman discusses the film, his past struggles with addiction and his two unlikely friendships -- with President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Also on the Rundown: A new Fox News Poll shows 48 percent of Americans are nervous about the economy. Stephen Moore, former senior economic adviser for President Trump, and Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, discuss whether concerns about the economy are justified. Plus, don't miss the "good news" with Fox News' Tonya J. Powers and commentary by Fox Nation host Tom Shillue.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff under President George W. Bush; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night"; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Kent Ingle, president of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd speaks with Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the president’s trip to California; U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and incoming House Freedom Caucus chairman, discusses former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's testimony Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., gives her take on the left’s attacks on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

