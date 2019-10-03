Today on Fox News, Oct. 3, 2019

STAY TUNED:

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Bill Hemmer Breaks the 'Fourth Wall'" - Fox News' Bill Hemmer, co-anchor of "America’s Newsroom" joins the podcast to discuss what it’s like covering the biggest news in politics and the current impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Also on the Rundown: The Trump Administration announced it will be ending the "catch and release" policy at the border as part of its immigration reform effort. Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services, explains what this means for immigrants who now try to cross the U.S. border illegally. Plus, commentary by Jimmy Failla, head writer for "Kennedy" on Fox Business.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Rich Lowry, editor of the National Review; Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing"; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; economist Steve Moore.