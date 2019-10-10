Today on Fox News, Oct. 10, 2019

STAY TUNED:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga. weighs in on House impeachment inquiry; Hundreds of thousands of students 'Stand for Christ' on football fields across the country

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: James Freeman, assistant editor of the Wall Street Journal's editorial page.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Leaker Arrested! Is the Trump Administration Sending a Message?" - An employee at the Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested Wednesday on charges he leaked sensitive national security information to two journalists. The Justice Department says it is sending a message: "If you leak info, you will be prosecuted." What impact will this case have on journalists and their anonymous sources? Fox News Department of Justice producer Jake Gibson discusses the significance of this case and weighs in on reports the Durham investigation into origins of the 2016 Trump campaign surveillance has been expanded.

Also on the Rundown: Southwest pilot and former Navy fighter pilot, Tammie Jo Shults was hailed a hero after she made an emergency plane landing after a deadly engine explosion back on April 17, 2018. She joins today’s podcast to discuss what happened that day on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 and her book, “Nerves of Steel." Plus, commentary by national bestselling author of "The Graduate Survival Guide" Anthony ONeal.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Fox Business anchor Charles Payne fills in for Brian. Special guests include: Adam Kennedy, White House deputy director of communications; Austin Skero, Deputy chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector; Andrew McCarthy, senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a contributing editor of National Review and Fox News contributor; and much more.