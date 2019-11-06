Today on Fox News, Nov. 6, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Actor Dean Cain; author Mitch Albom on his new book "Finding Chika."

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and member of Senate Foreign Relations Committee; U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. and House Freedom Caucus chairman.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Eric Trump, son of President Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Charles Hurt, opinion editor for the Washington Times.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "KT McFarland Breaks Her Silence On the Whistleblower and Former Boss Michael Flynn" - Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his defense team are accusing the FBI of altering key evidence that pushed Flynn into pleading guilty to lying about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Former Deputy National Security Adviser, KT McFarland, who worked under Flynn, joins today’s FOX News Rundown to weigh in on Flynn’s defense attorney’s claim. She also discusses the impeachment probe under President Trump and her decision to finally speak out.

Also on the Rundown: The fight for the Alamo remains one of the most pivotal moments in American history. In Brian Kilmeade’s new book, "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History," the “Fox & Friends” host breaks down what happened and shines a light on the lesser-known heroes who brought Texas to victory. Kilmeade joins the Rundown to discuss history and what it’s like to host one of the most influential shows on cable news.

Plus, commentary by Trish Regan, host of "Trish Regan Primetime" on the FOX Business Network.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Donald Trump Jr.; Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff under President George W. Bush; Hogan Gidley, White House principal deputy press secretary, and more.

