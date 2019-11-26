Today on Fox News: Nov. 26, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Chad Wolf, acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "DOJ IG Report Is Coming ... Will it Impact the Impeachment Fight?" - On December 9, the Justice Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz will release his highly anticipated report on the FBI's conduct during the Russia investigation, including the origins of the probe and whether the Bureau abused its surveillance powers. Will the report’s results allow the Trump administration to shift the conversation away from the impeachment fight? Fox News Digital politics reporter Brooke Singman and former DOJ prosecutor James Trusty discuss what to expect from the IG report.

Also on the Rundown: There may be fewer deportations under President Trump than under the Obama Administration, but the situation at the border has become dire for other reasons. A record number of immigrants are at detention centers and the backlog of immigration-related court cases is growing. Fox News correspondent William LaJeunesse discusses whether President Trump’s policies at the border are working.

Plus, commentary by former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and more.