Today on Fox News, Nov. 12, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. on her new book; former Wis. Gov. Scott Walker; Tomi Lahren hits the "No Safe Spaces" premiere. Plus, Gianno Caldwell gets an inside look at gang life in Chicago.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "The Fate of Dreamers: SCOTUS Takes on DACA" - On Tuesday, Supreme Court will take on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides a level of amnesty for young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The justices will hear arguments on whether the Trump Administration’s decision to end the Obama administration’s program was legal. FOX’s Supreme Court producer Bill Mears and DACA recipient Hilario Yanez weigh in on the hearing and its potential impact on the lives of thousands of young immigrants.

Also on the Rundown: Public hearings starting this week in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The whistleblower, whose complaint kicked off House Democrats’ probe, is on the list of witnesses that House Republicans would like to question, but Democratic leaders are not going to allow that. David Colapinto, general counsel for the National Whistleblower Center, and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett weigh in on whether or not the whistleblower should be publicly identified.

Plus, commentary by Karl Rove, FOX News contributor and former White House deputy chief of staff under President George W. Bush

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Allen West, former Florida congressman; Gianno Caldwell, Fox News contributor and founder at Caldwell Strategic Consulting; Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing."

