Today on Fox News, Nov. 1, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Steve Scalise, House Minority Whip; Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "No Closure: ISIS victim Kayla Mueller's Parents React to al-Baghdadi’s Death" - While victims of the Islamic State may have welcomed the news about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, it did not bring them all closure. Marsha and Carl Mueller are still hoping for the recovery of their daughter’s body. Kayla Mueller was abducted by ISIS in 2013 and was pronounced dead by the terrorist group. Her parents join the Rundown to share what the death of ISIS leader means to them and their search for Kayla.

Also on the Rundown: Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey announced this week that the social media site will be banning political ads. Twitter's decision came after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on Capitol Hill over his company's policies on fact-checking and political advertisements. FOX’s 'MediaBuzz' host Howard Kurtz and Iona College political science professor Dr. Jeanne Zaino weigh in on Twitter and Facebook’s different approaches to handling political ads.

Don't miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by stand-up comedian Jim Florentine.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; historian Douglas Brinkley and more.

