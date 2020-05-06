Today on Fox News: May 6, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; Dave Ramsey on consumer debt hitting a record high in America. Meet one of the nurses who will be honored at the White House for her work on the front lines of the coronavirus. Do targeted lockdowns save more lives and do less economic damage than sweeping orders?

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Is it safe to get a haircut? - As states begin to reopen or plan to restart their economies and move forward from COVID-19, how safe is it for people to return to normal? What precautions need to be taken at the federal, state and local levels to keep the coronavirus from spreading and make people feel safe as we wait on a vaccine? Dr. Syra Madad is the senior director of New York City's System Special Pathogens Program and she joins the "Rundown" to answer all these questions and more.

Also on the Rundown: She tested positive for COVID in early March just as the outbreak was ramping up. She has since recovered and is trying to mobilize people like herself to help fight the virus. Diana Berrent, survivor of COVID-19 and founder of Survivor Corps, explains her experience battling the illness and how she is urging other survivors to donate their blood in an effort to find an effective treatment.

Plus, commentary by Mark Penn, former Clinton pollster and managing partner of the Stagwell Group.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence; U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas; former NFL great Tiki Barber.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discusses President Trump's trip to Arizona with U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.., and gets reaction to the media's coverage of Tara Reade's allegations against Joe Biden with Fox Business' Kennedy and Fox News Contributor Johnny (Joey) Jones.