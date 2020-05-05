Today on Fox News: May 5, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; author Brad Meltzer discusses his new book and Fox Nation special "The Lincoln Conspiracy."

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Is there more stimulus money on the way? - Despite America's economy still being largely shut down, rent or mortgage payments are still being collected. With 30 million people losing their jobs in the last six weeks, many people are having a hard time coming up with the money. This is why there is pressure on Washington to pass yet another stimulus package. Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) explains his plan to help those Americans who may be struggling: giving $2,000 a month until America reopens for business.

Also on the Rundown: Italy, Europe's hardest-hit nation and the first country in the world to implement a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus, has begun to reopen parts of its economy, after a decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths. FOX News Foreign Correspondent Amy Kellogg speaks to us from Florence, Italy about the country's decision to ease restrictions, the different phases to get the country back to normal safely and what the rest of the world can learn from Italy.

Plus, commentary by Johnny "Joey" Jones, retired Marine and host of the "Proud American" podcast.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Lt. Col. Allen West, former Florida congressman; K.T. McFarland, former Deputy National Security Adviser; Monica Crowley, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy talks about Congress getting back to work with U.S.Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and gets the latest on the Tara Reade allegations with Fox News' Lisa Boothe.