Today on Fox News: May 28, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox Business:

America Works Together Virtual Town Hall, 11 a.m. ET: Hosted by Stuart Varney with panelists Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Ken Coleman.

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Historic SpaceX launch scrubbed at the last minute because of bad weather; we'll have the latest. "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer on changes customers should expect as restaurants reopen. Meet the Illinois man who called out an MSNBC TV crew for trying to shame folks not wearing masks. Lt. Col. Allen West shares how his recovery is progressing following a serious motorcycle crash, and more.

The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, 2 p.m. ET: An exclusive interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: America's Mission to Dominate Space - The historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch has been postponed to Saturday because of bad weather. The capsule will carry NASA astronauts and mark the next phase of America's space program. Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt and Fox News' Eben Brown discuss why both this mission and the United States investment in space exploration are so important.

Also on the Rundown: Veteran journalist and host of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," Lara Logan returns to discuss her latest series on America's veterans and their lives after service. She tells the story of a veteran who explains how surfing kept him alive after losing an arm and both legs as well as Angel Flights bringing home the bodies of the fallen.

Plus, commentary by Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Morgan Ortagus, State Department spokeswoman; Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discusses the big SpaceX launch with Fox Business' Kennedy and takes a look at the future of the Democratic ticket for 2020 with Jessica Tarlov.