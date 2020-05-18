Today on Fox News: May 18, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives an update as phase one of reopening begins. Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker marks three years since the appointment of Robert Mueller in the Russia probe. John Rich speaks out on how he's handling the reopening of his Redneck Riviera bar in Nashville, Tenn.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: The Search for an Economic Cure - Democrats narrowly passed a $3 trillion dollar Coronavirus relief package despite some division within their ranks. Fourteen House Democrats opposed the bill, most of them in right-leaning districts and only one Republican voted for it. David Asman, host of "Bulls & Bears," discusses the pros and cons of the stimulus package and how businesses are taking extra precautions against liability as employees return to work.



He was known as Kane during his pro wrestling days, but Glenn Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County., Tenn. He joins the Rundown to talk about balancing public safety and personal liberty during the coronavirus pandemic and gives his thoughts on the WWE hosting crowdless shows.

Plus, commentary from Cal Thomas, syndicated columnist and author of "America's Expiration Date: The Fall Of Empires, Superpowers and the United States."

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Bret Baier, anchor of "Special Report"; country star John Rich and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy talks to country music superstar John Rich about his Fox Nation show, "The Pursuit!" and Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, breaks down what's really going on with "Obamagate."