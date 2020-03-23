Today on Fox News: March 23, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez speaks out after closing boat ramps and marinas in response to COVID-19; Dr. Oz offers an update after speaking to French doctors on a potential COVID-19 treatment breakthrough. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., previews the upcoming vote on a coronavirus relief package; Mike Rowe has a message for America's first responders, doctors and nurses on the frontlines of COVID-19; Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is live with a COVID-19 update. Drs. Nicole Saphier and Marc Siegel are back to answers your coronavirus question.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Getting Help to the Heroes on the Frontlines - Health care systems across the country are on the brink of buckling as coronavirus cases continue to climb. New York has become the epicenter for U.S. cases and hospitals there are expected to run low on supplies. Dr. Nicole Saphire, a board-certified medical doctor and a Fox News medical contributor, discusses her concern for medical professionals in the field and what this means for the United States going forward.

Also on the Rundown: Many Americans are stuck at home these days searching for ways to stay entertained during the pandemic, and they’re looking for streaming options. There’s a new true crime series on Fox Nation called “Crimes That Changed America” that looks at infamous cases like the “Son Of Sam” murders committed by David Berkowitz in the 1970s. Attorney and Fox News contributor Emily Compagno is the host of the series, and she joins the Rundown to discuss some of the fascinating things she learned while working on the show.

Plus, commentary from Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Dr. Marty Makary and more.