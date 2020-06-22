Today on Fox News: June 22, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney weighs in ahead of the release of John Bolton's new book. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier on how to realistically reopen America's schools. A New York enters Phase 2 of its reopening, we'll check in with Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria's Anthony Piscina and John Moore. We'll ask our police panel whether a violent weekend across America demonstrates the need for police. U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., on whether Republicans and Democrats can find common ground on police reform.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Trump's Campaign Reboot Leads to a Crowd Controversy - President Trump is back on the campaign trail, hosting his first rally in more than 100 days Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics, discusses recent polls that show Joe Biden leading the president, what issues will have the largest impact on the 2020 race and why Trump’s rally had a disappointing crowd.

Also on the Rundown: As restaurants across the country are slowly welcoming customers back following the coronavirus lockdowns, there have been some hiccups. Some dining establishments in Texas and elsewhere have closed voluntarily after some customers and staff got sick. Robert Irvine, host of the Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible" and a restaurant owner, discusses what many businesses are doing wrong and what they can do to help keep their diners safe as the world copes with COVID-19.



Plus, commentary from Suzanne Hadley Gosselin, co-author of "Grit and Grace: Devotions for Warrior Moms."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Mary Walter guest-hosts. Guests include: Newt Gingrich; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy speaks with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich about his new book "Trump and the American Future: Solving the Great Problems of Our Time" and whether there will be more fallout from John Bolton's revelations. U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., talks about attending President Trump's rally in Oklahoma, and Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg talks about how the economy is coming back as the county reopens.

