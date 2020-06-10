Today on Fox News: June 10, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany; U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: The 2020 Election Is Reshaped ... Again - Will we see another Trump rally this election cycle? President Trump suspended the rallies in early March amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like he is going to be hitting the campaign trail in the near future. Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the 2020 Trump reelection campaign, discusses when we should expect the president to hold his trademark rallies. Murtaugh also weighs in on the calls across the U.S. to defund the police, and why the campaign doesn't put much stock in public polls.

Also on the Rundown: What impact will the pandemic, an economic crisis and the push for police reform have on this year's congressional races? Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor and co-host of the "I'll Tell You What" podcast, discusses the battle for the control of Congress and which contests we should keep an eye on.

Plus, commentary by Robert Jeffress, Fox News contributor and pastor of the Dallas First Baptist Church.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; Gen. Jack Keane, Fox News senior strategic analyst; Stephen Moore, economist; Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy speaks with Judge Andrew Napolitano about whether the Democrats can truly defund or even abolish police departments and former Navy SEAL Mike Day talks about his life after being shot twenty-seven times in Iraq.