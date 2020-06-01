Today on Fox News: June 1, 2020

STAY TUNED

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: The latest in the violent nationwide protests in response to George Floyd's death. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacts to the nationwide riots. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reacts to Antifa being designated a terror organization. Alveda King discusses George Floyd's death and the violent protests that followed.

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Protests and Politics: How Will Civil Unrest Affect the Presidential Election? - Following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, anger has ignited protests, turning into looting, rioting and attacks to law enforcement. Director of the Fox News decision desk Arnon Mishkin discusses recent polls and how this could impact the 2020 Presidential election.

Monday officially kicks off hurricane season, although we’ve had some named storms already this spring and other natural disasters during the coronavirus outbreak. So how do Americans balance a natural disaster and a pandemic? Brock Long, Hagerty Consulting's executive chairman, and former FEMA administrator, weighs in on how to prepare.

Plus, commentary by Richard Fowler Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; Bret Baier, anchor of "Special Report" and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discuses the next phase of the George Floyd investigation with Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.