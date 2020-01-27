Today on Fox News: Jan. 27, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Sportscaster Jim Gray on the death and legacy of Kobe Bryant.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Matt Schlapp, chairman of American Conservative Union

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: With the Iowa Caucuses Looming, Is Impeachment Drama Moving the Needle with Voters?- As the President Trump's Senate impeachment trial enters its second week and Iowans get ready for next Monday's caucuses, a new Fox News poll suggests voters aren't being swayed by the drama on the Senate floor. Arnon Mishkin, Fox News Decision Desk director, breaks down the latest Fox News poll and what impact, if any, the impeachment trial could have on the 2020 race.

Also on the Rundown: For many people around the world, this is a date that changed history. On January 27, 1945, the notorious Nazi World War II death camp, Auschwitz in occupied Poland, was liberated by the Soviet Union. Fox News Radio’s Simon Owen talks to two survivors about what they went through and why they fear a rise in anti-Semitism today.

Plus, commentary by Paul J. Batura, vice president of communications at Focus on the Family.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist; U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and one of eight House Republicans who are part of President Trump's impeachment defense team; and more.