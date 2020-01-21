Today on Fox News: Jan. 21, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Stay with Fox News for complete live team coverage of President Trump's impeachment trial on all platforms.

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst; U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-S.C.; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Peter Schweizer, author of "Profiles in Corruption."

On Fox Business:

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Robert Ray, member of President Trump's impeachment defense team and former Whitewater independent counsel

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Day One: Senate Impeachment Trial- President Trump's impeachment trial kicks off Tuesday in the Senate. David O. Stewart, author of "Impeached: The Trial of President Andrew Johnson and the Fight for Lincoln's Legacy," explains the significance of the day's events.

Also on the Rundown: The battle over impeachment witnesses has been heating up as the Senate trial begins. So will we see witnesses take the stand? Former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr, R-Ga., who served as a House manager in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, weighs in on the Democrats' push for additional testimony and evidence for the Senate trial. Plus, commentary by Peter Morici, economist and business professor at the University of Maryland.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Alex Azar, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services; Ken Cuccinelli, principal deputy director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security.