Today on Fox News: Jan. 16, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark; Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst and more

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Articles Delivered: Historic Trump Impeachment Trial Set to Begin" - The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate paving the way for the long-awaited and historic Senate trial after weeks of delay. 2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer weighs in on impeachment, the upcoming Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primary, his surge in a recent Fox News poll and how he plans to take on the president by using the economy against him.

Also on the Rundown: Last week¸ Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shocked many when he sided with House Democrats by voting in favor of the War Powers Resolution. The measure was seen as a rebuke to President Trump and a way to restrict his authority to strike Iran without congressional approval. Rep. Gaetz, who is one of the president's biggest supporters in the House, joins the Rundown to explain why he made the controversial decision to split with the White House.

Plus, commentary by Jimmy Failla, head writer for "Kennedy" on Fox Business.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday," U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and more.