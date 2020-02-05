Today on Fox News: Feb. 5, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Vice President Mike Pence; RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel; U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., a member of President Trump's impeachment defense team; Ainsley Earhardt spends the day with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Stronger Than Ever Before": Trump Delivers State of the Union on Eve of Impeachment Vote - President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night following the Iowa caucuses and just one day before the Senate is set to vote on impeachment. Fox News Radio's national correspondent Jared Halpern and Fox News Radio's White House correspondent Jon Decker discuss the highlights of last night's speech.

Also on the Rundown: It's been four months since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Democrats say they have an overwhelming case against the president, but with the final vote in the Senate on Wednesday, he is expected to be acquitted. U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., joins the Fox News Rundown to explain why he will vote to acquit and why he believes Trump shouldn't be censured.

Plus, commentary by Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., a member of President Trump's impeachment defense team; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News digital politics editor and more.