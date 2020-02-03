Today on Fox News: Feb. 3, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization and author of "Triggered"; U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, members of President Trump's impeachment defense team; Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Joe Lieberman, former U.S. senator from Connecticut

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Caucuses Day: The Iowa Outcome Democrats May Fear The Most"- The Iowa caucuses are Monday night. Brit Hume, Fox News senior political analyst, and Chris Stirewalt, Fox News digital politics editor, join the Rundown to preview the first contest of the 2020 presidential calendar and discuss who needs a good showing this evening to have any chance of securing the nomination.

Also on the Rundown: After years of hype, more than $50 million spent on ads and countless stump speeches, the Iowa caucuses are finally here. Cary Covington, associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa, joins the Rundown to explain how caucuses work and why the nation’s first voting contest is so important to the process.

Plus, commentary by Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas; Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist and more.