Today on Fox News, Aug. 23, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Tom Homan, former acting director of ICE; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News roaming correspondent-at-large; Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine"; Kat Timpf, Fox Nation host. Scott Stapp rocks the latest installment of Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: James Freeman, assistant editor of the Wall Street Journal's editorial page.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Tammy Bruce, president of Women's Independent Voice and Fox Nation host.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Relaunched: The New Nuclear Arms Race with Russia” - A mysterious explosion in Northern Russia is causing concern that the nation may be testing new nuclear weapons. Earlier this month, the U.S. officially withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a Cold War-era missile treaty with Russia. These developments have many wondering if this is the start of a new nuclear arms race. Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program, discusses whether the world should be worried.

Also on the Rundown: A Colorado court ruled that Electoral College members are not bound by the popular vote in their states and can choose which presidential candidate they want. This ruling is one of the many developments heating up the ongoing debate over the Electoral College. Chris Stirewalt, Fox News political editor, weighs in. Don't miss the "good news" with Fox News' Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Fox Nation co-host Kat Timpf.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News roaming correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night"; Jeffrey Pollack, sports business consultant, on Vince McMahon’s rebooted XFL.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk stop by to talk about some of the day’s biggest issues.