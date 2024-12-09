Trump, Rogan, Musk among finalists for Time Person of the Year in 2024

President-elect Trump, podcast host Joe Rogan and Elon Musk are all finalists for Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also included on the list, along with Kate Middleton, Russian economist Yulia Navalnaya, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Every year, Time magazine names a person, group or concept that had the biggest impact on the world in the previous 12 months. Taylor Swift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Musk have won in recent years.

Trump was named Time's Person of the Year in 2016 after beating Hillary Clinton in the election. In Times' shortlist description, Trump has "reshaped the American electorate" in a "stunning" political comeback.

Rogan and Musk both endorsed Trump for president ahead of the election. Musk was also called to helm the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. In 2021, Musk was also listed as the TIME Person of the Year.

Time noted in its shortlist that Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," was the top podcast on Spotify for the fifth year in a row. Rogan spoke to Trump on his podcast for three hours, which has since racked up over 52 million views on YouTube.

Rogan also made headlines for trying to speak to Harris while she was on the campaign trail, though ultimately, her appearance fell through. During a post-election interview, Harris' campaign staffers pointed to Trump's 3-hour sit-down with Rogan as to why Harris was unable to have an interview with the podcaster.

Rogan had said prior to the staffers' post-election interview that he had given the vice president an open invitation to join him on his podcast.

"I said if she’s done at 10, we'll come back here at 10. I go, I’ll do it at nine in the morning, I’ll do it at 10 p.m. I’ll do it at midnight if she’s up, if she wants to, you know, drink a Red Bull," he said of the back-and-forth between his team and the Harris campaign.

Harris and President Biden won the Time Magazine award in 2020 after defeating Trump and his running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence.