Tim Walz has 'gilded his record for political gain,' Washington Post columnist says

Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for exaggerating elements of his career for "political gain" in an op-ed published on Friday.

"I'm not saying that Walz lies, precisely," Parker wrote in an op-ed headlined, "Tim Walz isn't exactly what he seems." "But he tends to gild his résumé for political gain."

Walz has been forced to defend a number of controversies that have emerged following Vice President Harris' announcement that he would be her running mate. In particular, Walz has had to explain his record in the National Guard and his 2006 congressional campaign's statements on his 1995 drunk driving incident.

Parker called out Walz's statements about his 1995 arrest for drunk driving.

"Walz, then a 31-year-old high school teacher, was clocked at 96 mph in a 55-mph zone in Nebraska," Parker wrote. "He was pulled over by a state trooper, who, upon smelling alcohol, asked Walz to take a field sobriety test, which he failed. Walz then submitted to a hospital for a blood test, which revealed his blood alcohol level to be 0.128, well above the state's legal limit."

While that info is verifiable by police records, Walz's 2006 congressional campaign staff told the press that the candidate was not drinking and actually failed to understand the police officer's directions because of hearing loss, blaming an injury relating to his time in the National Guard.

Parker also responded to Walz's interview alongside Harris with CNN.

"Morning show softballs may give comfort to the ill-prepared, but they deny viewers the content they need to be better-informed voters," Parker wrote. "Nothing about the pair's first (taped) interview Thursday night, with CNN's Dana Bash, satisfied that imperative. Although Harris handled the interview relatively well, Walz seemed to be a mixed-up mess."

"He answered none of the four questions he was asked, including whether he had misspoken when he said he had carried a gun ‘in war’ when he never was deployed to a combat zone," Parker wrote. "A simple ‘yes’ might have sufficed, but instead he sputtered evasive nonsense and, to be rhetorically accurate, gobbledygook."

Veterans who served alongside Walz in the same battalion when he was in the National Guard have spoken out against his honesty about his service record.

The Harris-Walz campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.