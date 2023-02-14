Tim Scott blasts Biden over flying object silence: How do we get him to do his job?

President Biden has yet to address the public directly about the U.S. shooting down four different flying objects in less than two weeks. Only one object - a spy balloon - has known origins in China. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., criticized the president for not providing more information to Americans about the national security threat.

BIDEN STILL SILENT AFTER THREE MORE UFOS SHOT DOWN OVER NORTH AMERICA

SEN. TIM SCOTT: The question really is, in the classified hearing this morning, the question is, should the Biden administration be more forthcoming with all the information that is necessary to help the American people understand the situation that we have today with China and frankly, with being able to govern their own airspace? The answer to that question is absolutely, positively, unequivocally, we should have more information. Period. That has not been the case with the Biden administration, not just now, but beforehand, because they had balloons before we learned about them on January 28. So the question we really should be asking ourselves is how do we get this president to do his job when it matters the most? And we have not seen that that has more to do with the way he leads and less to do with what we heard this morning.

The fact of the matter is, without any question, we should have more information on a consistent basis given to the American people about the challenges that we face and about our ability to protect American citizens on the ground or in the air.