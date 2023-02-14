Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Tim Scott blasts Biden over flying object silence: How do we get him to do his job?

President Biden has remained silent despite four downed flying objects

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Tim Scott: How do we get President Biden to do his job? Video

Sen. Tim Scott: How do we get President Biden to do his job?

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., discusses President Biden’s handling of the four flying objects in U.S. airspace, the inflation expectations for January and the growing list of 2024 GOP potential presidential candidates.

President Biden has yet to address the public directly about the U.S. shooting down four different flying objects in less than two weeks. Only one object - a spy balloon - has known origins in China. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., criticized the president for not providing more information to Americans about the national security threat.

BIDEN STILL SILENT AFTER THREE MORE UFOS SHOT DOWN OVER NORTH AMERICA

SEN. TIM SCOTT: The question really is, in the classified hearing this morning, the question is, should the Biden administration be more forthcoming with all the information that is necessary to help the American people understand the situation that we have today with China and frankly, with being able to govern their own airspace? The answer to that question is absolutely, positively, unequivocally, we should have more information. Period. That has not been the case with the Biden administration, not just now, but beforehand, because they had balloons before we learned about them on January 28. So the question we really should be asking ourselves is how do we get this president to do his job when it matters the most? And we have not seen that that has more to do with the way he leads and less to do with what we heard this morning. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden administration has ‘botched’ the flying objects situation from the very beginning: Rep. Chris Stewart Video

The fact of the matter is, without any question, we should have more information on a consistent basis given to the American people about the challenges that we face and about our ability to protect American citizens on the ground or in the air. 