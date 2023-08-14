TikTok singer says Target employee is racist for calling police on music flash mob

A TikTok singer known as Baby Storme set off a social media storm of her own after accusing a Target employee of being racist over the weekend.

On Sunday, Storme tweeted out a video of herself and a troupe performing a choreographed dance to her song "This City is a Graveyard" in the middle of the store. On her X account, she attacked the Target employee who tried to stop them, calling him racist.

"This racist target employee called the police on us for dancing in Target... So we danced anyway," Storme tweeted.

She posted a longer version of the same video to her YouTube account, showing the employee approaching her and the dance team and informing them about the "safety hazard."

"We’re gonna have to call the cops on you guys," the Target employee said.

After being confronted by the employee and a security officer, one of the dancers commented, "Hey, if we all just start and multiple people record, they can’t block everyone."

The dance troupe continued their routine as the security officer stood near and in front of the camera.

In the description for the video, Storme wrote, "I was so excited for us to film a quick flash mob at Target. But before we even walked through the door, this employee called the police on us for being on the property. At first he said we couldn't film. But when we stopped filming, he still continued to kick us out, saying that we were a ‘safety violation,’ and that the police were on their way."

She explained, "So, we made the most of what we could. I couldn't even remember the dance I came up with. This moment for me was one that I really can not describe. I tried to keep it together, but all I could focus on was all the beautiful brown faces I was able to bring together. That were able to stand in solidarity today. This is everything I stand for."

Storme’s video, along with her claim that the employee was racist, went viral, with many people attacking the singer for feeling entitled to her public performance.

"What makes him a racist for preventing you from filming a music video in Target?" online personality Ian Miles Cheong asked.

Australian columnist Rita Panahi wrote, "That was embarrassing."

"Main character syndrome," Ron DeSantis rapid response director Christina Pushaw tweeted.

"Grow up," American Women’s Forum senior analyst Julie Gunlock declared.

Storme pushed back against the criticism later on Monday, continuing to imply that race was a factor.

She tweeted, "a lot of y’all can really go to hell. this employee literally called the police on us before we even entered the building. it was 9:30, there was no one in the store. don’t try to tell me, a black woman, what racism is. especially if you’re not black."

"[W]e’re not uncivilized or violent people. we just wanted to spread some joy. calling the police & calling us a ‘safety hazard’ when we didn’t even do anything was just wrong. Target is a multi billion dollar corporation & everyone knows what a flashmob is. its harmless," she added.

A Community Note was added to her original tweet.

"Target has a clear policy prohibiting this kind of behavior. It's not right to assume that a Target employee is racist because they are following the store's policy," the note read.

The note also included a link to Target’s policy regarding solicitation.

"Individuals not employed by Target or by a vendor providing services to Target are prohibited from soliciting, distributing literature, selling merchandise or holding events at all times anywhere on Target-owned property or leased property when Target has a right to exclude, including parking lots and sidewalks," the policy read.

Baby Storme did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for a comment.

