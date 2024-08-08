Expand / Collapse search
Three Columbia University administrators resign after 'antisemitic tropes' found in text messages

Columbia deans exchanged disparaging messages about Jewish panelists in wake of anti-Israel protests

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Columbia student calls out 'rot' within administration after deans' antisemitic texts Video

Columbia student calls out 'rot' within administration after deans' antisemitic texts

Columbia student journalist Jonas Du reacts to the university placing three deans on leave over antisemitic texts and demands the Ivy League school do more to address the hatred on campus.

Three deans at Columbia University have resigned from their positions after they engaged in a texting exchange that "disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes."

Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer, Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support, and Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life, all have stepped down.

The resignations came after President Dr. Minouche Shafik and provost Angela Olinto wrote a letter on July 8 to the campus community that addressed actions taken against three administrators who were involved in the text message exchanges on May 31.

A Columbia student looks at damage to windows of a door at Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

A Columbia student looks at damage to windows of a door at Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

JEWISH COLUMBIA STUDENT GROUP CLAIMS ‘ANTISEMITISM IS SHAPESHIFTING’ IN OPEN LETTER 

"I am writing today to update our campus community on the actions the University is taking following an incident in which senior administrators in Columbia College engaged in very troubling text message exchanges during a Reunion Weekend event entitled ‘Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future,’" the letter reads.

The president explained further that the incident "revealed behavior and sentiments" that were "unprofessional" and "disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes."

Furthermore, Columbia University officials planned to launch a "vigorous program" of antisemitism and antidiscrimination training for faculty and staff in the fall.

Anti-Israel protestors hang signs from Columbia University in New York City

Anti-Israel protestors hang signs from Columbia University in New York City on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Columbia announced earlier today that its campus would remain closed "until circumstances allow otherwise", after students occupied Hamilton Hall early this morning.    (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

PARENTS WARN OF 'NIGHTMARE' CLIMATE ON COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS: JEWISH STUDENTS 'ARE BEING THREATENED'

Chang-Kim, Patashnick and Kromm were "permanently removed" and had been placed on leave since June.

All three administrators criticized an antisemitism panel on May 31 in a text message exchange, The Washington Free Beacon first reported. Patashnick said one of the panelists was trying "to take full advantage of this moment. Huge fundraising potential." Kromm texted vomiting emojis about a rabbi's op-ed and wrote, "Amazing what $$$$ can do," according to the Free Beacon.

At another point, Chang-Kim said Jewish students voicing concerns about antisemitism were doing so from "such a place of privilege."

The texts eventually gained the attention of Congress, which has been investigating antisemitism on college campuses.

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a flag on the rooftop of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.  (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Columbia University was among several universities across the U.S. rocked by protests amid the Gaza conflict. The protests there escalated so strongly that police had to step on campus to eject students after they occupied Hamilton Hall, in a humiliating episode for the elite school.

Five Columbia students and graduates filed a class-action lawsuit last month against organizers and supporters of the anti-Israel encampments.

Columbia University did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn