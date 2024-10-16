'The View's' Joy Behar 'starting to worry about the polls' for Democrats: 'Don't buy into that'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar admitted she does not like what she's seeing in recent 2024 polls and what it could mean for Democrats less than three weeks before Election Day.

"I'm starting to worry about the polls because I see a lot of the media saying that he's leading and everybody's getting nervous and all that," Behar said on Wednesday's show.

Behar and her fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed that the press is going with the narrative "on purpose."

"Basically, it's so disheartening for Democrats and people who are leaning towards Kamala, to say, ‘Well, what’s the point?' Don't buy into that," Behar instructed her viewers.

TRIO OF NEW POLLS AGREE ON WHERE TRUMP AND HARRIS STAND WITH THREE WEEKS TO GO UNTIL ELECTION DAY

Three recent surveys reveal a razor-thin race, with the momentum appearing to be on former President Trump's side.

An NBC News poll of registered voters nationwide showed the vice president and former president deadlocked at 48%. Vice President Kamala Harris has dropped from a 6-point lead last month to being narrowly ahead of Trump 50%-48% among likely voters in an ABC News/Ipsos poll. And finally, a CBS News/YouGov nonprobability-based survey of likely voters showed Harris slightly down from a four-point advantage a month ago to a three-point edge over Trump.

Trump also seems to be making gains with Black male voters, as former President Barack Obama made viral comments admonishing the demographic for a lack of enthusiasm for Harris.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in amid Behar's diatribe and offered that "as hard as it is for us to believe," many Americans do truly still support Trump.

Behar concluded her point, rallying Democrats to get out and vote, "Somebody made this brilliant statement one time: ‘99% of success is showing up.' So show up."

Goldberg, by contrast, said she didn't let the polls get to her, or necessarily even believe them.

"We need to have a lot more confidence in the American public," she said. "Because we talk to people like they're dumb. Y'all see what's going on. You know what you have to do. You have to make a decision. Then you go in, and you pull the lever and you and God will know what you've done. That's how that works."

Co-host Sunny Hostin also took a cautiously cheery view and said she was heartened by reports that lines were "around the corner" during early voting in Georgia.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST SAYS HARRIS ‘HAS A PROBLEM WITH MEN,’ FELLOW HOSTS SAYS, ‘THEY HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HER’

Goldberg nodded and said she expected there to be similar scenes around the country because people will realize this election is too "important" to stay home.

Both Trump and Harris appeared on the Fox News Channel on Wednesday. The former participated in a town hall with female voters hosted by Harris Faulkner, while Harris made her first ever appearance on Fox News on "Special Report" with host Bret Baier.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and David Rutz contributed to this report.