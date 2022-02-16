'The View's' Sunny Hostin surprised she agrees with Ted Cruz in opposing no-fly list: 'Kind of creeped out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC's "The View," admitted Wednesday that she surprisingly agreed with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in opposing the implementation of a no-fly list for passengers who become unruly on an airplane.

During a segment discussing the proposal for such a list, the regular Republican critic said she was "kind of creeped out" that she found herself in agreement with Cruz, and argued against dictating whether someone could fly based on one bad incident.

"I never thought there would be a day when I kind of agree with Ted Cruz, so I feel kind of creeped out by it … I feel very weird about this," Hostin told her fellow co-hosts, before saying that she thought TSA mask mandates would end in March and that people would then be on a no-fly list over a law that was no longer in place.

She added that such a list would deputize flight attendants and give them too much power in determining if someone would be able to fly in the future over a single incident.

She later argued that flight attendants wouldn't actually want such a responsibility and that there shouldn't be a federal mandate when airlines could just share with each other the information about any concerning future passengers from past incidents.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg pushed back, claiming that the behavior of some has forced the government to take action and "become nannies" for unruly people.

Hostin later agreed with guest co-host Lauren Wright that there should be a time limit for anyone placed onto any potential no-fly list and that the standards for placing someone on that list should be consistent across the board.

She went on to suggest that someone who got "a little drunk" on a plane and made a mistake shouldn't be someone placed on a no-fly list.

"Watch how much you drink," Goldberg retorted.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the nation's largest flight attendant union, is calling for disruptive passengers to be added to a national no-fly list after a number of incidents in which flight attendants were "punched, kicked, spit on, and sexually assaulted."

Cruz was part of a group of Republican senators who sent a letter to the Department of Justice this week calling on it to block the creation of such a list, citing potential unfairness to people who might break mask mandates.

