'The View' hosts shredded after saying migrants flooding New York City must be 'resettled elsewhere'

The co-hosts of "The View" met swift backlash across social media Friday after they suggested the tide of migrants coming into New York City should be redistributed across the United States.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently gave his most ominous prediction yet for the fate of the Big Apple, which is grappling with the influx of more than 110,000 migrants since last year.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," the Democrat said Wednesday during a town hall meeting on the Upper West Side. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month."

The co-hosts of The View discussed the massive amounts of migrants flooding into America from its southern border as well.

"I think New York is now getting a small taste of what border states have dealt with for decades," said-co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"This is not a federal problem. This is not an American problem. This is a regional problem. This is a world problem and I think it takes everybody sitting together, not being performative," said co-host Ana Navarro. "What is being performative? Sending busloads of migrants to Kamala Harris' house or Martha's Vineyard."

She went on to credit the federal government for having "prioritized asylum seekers" and recalled that "we’ve dealt with this before" as a country, noting her own arrival as a Cuban immigrant in the 1980s.

She did, however, seem to agree with Adams that mass immigration is too big a logistical challenge in that it "puts tremendous stress on a city," then sparked a firestorm when she said, "They need to be resettled elsewhere."

"They need to spread out," co-host Sara Haines agreed. "This is a massive country!"

Co-host Joy Behar also chimed in, warning the issue is accelerating, "It’s only going to get worse with global warming and climate change because people can’t live in certain parts of this world."

Commentators across X, formerly known as Twitter, skewered "The View" co-hosts as hypocritical elites.

"This needs to be in an ad. ‘The consequences of liberal policies I support aren't supposed to affect ME!’" Twitchy’s Doug Powers joked.

Commentator Noam Blum shared a screenshot of an old tweet that said, "’I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party."

"Libs who’ve seen Hamilton 20 times be like, ‘send those migrants elsewhere,’" New Yorker and conservative commentator Ryan James Girdusky wrote.

"’Let them in! Just not in our backyard.’- Leftists, basically," MRCTV managing editor Brittany Hughes joked.

