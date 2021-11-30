'The View's' Sunny Hostin interrupts collective dunking on Chris Cuomo to argue he did nothing 'illegal'

The hosts of "The View" lit into CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday following the release of transcripts that revealed he had a bigger role than first reported serving as an unofficial adviser to his brother during his sexual harassment scandal, with the exception of Sunny Hostin.

The left-wing host, who is also ABC News' senior legal correspondent, insisted on noting that nothing the CNN host did was "illegal."

The documents released this week unveiled the CNN host's sworn testimony to investigators, in which he admitted to using his media contacts to dig up information on accusers against his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D. The documents also found he had snooped on investigative journalist Ronan Farrow's reporting on the governor's indiscretions.

"I think he's in a little trouble here," Joy Behar said in response to the transcripts.

"I think he's in a lot of trouble," guest host Jane Coaston interjected.

Behar said she "gets" that Cuomo wanted to help his brother and she "appreciates" the Cuomo family, but she was disappointed that it appears Chris was trying to dig up "dirt" on Cuomo's accusers and was acting like a defense attorney.

"But you don't use your position in the media to help him," she said.

Hostin briefly interrupted the pile-on on Cuomo to say at least none of his actions would land him behind bars.

"But do you think he did anything illegal?" Hostin asked Behar.

Behar prompted Hostin to put on her lawyer hat and answer the question herself.

"It doesn't feel right," Hostin said. "It seems unseemly, right? But is it illegal? I don't think so, I think he's a brother. He wanted to help his brother. I think certainly there is an ethical issue when it comes to journalism. if he's considered a journalist, did you use your sources to somehow help your brother's legal case?"

"He was drafting statements and advising his brother ... while saying he's not an adviser. Did he do anything illegal? I don't see that."

"It's not illegal, it's ethically questionable," her fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg later agreed.

CNN is currently conducting what it called a "thorough review" of the documents. The network has not taken any disciplinary action against Cuomo since it was first learned he had helped his brother face the sexual harassment allegations. Sara Haines suggested it would be wise for CNN to "hold him accountable.""

Coaston, a New York Times writer, took the hardest stance at the table, calling Cuomo's behavior a "massive ethical breach" and an "abuse of power." She argued if an intern had done the same thing, they'd be gone an instant after the texts surfaced.

Multiple reporters and liberal organizations have called on CNN to fire the "Cuomo Prime Time" host, including women's rights group UltraViolet.

"It’s Time for CNN to Can Chris Cuomo for Being Completely Full of Crap,"liberal outlet Slate wrote.

