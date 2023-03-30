'The View' host warns 'everyone should be scared' of Artificial Intelligence

"The View" co-host Sara Haines warned that "everyone should be scared" of artificial intelligence if major technical brains are calling for a pause on big AI experiments.

Haines said towards the end of their discussion Thursday that "everyone should be scared" and "everyone should be nervous" if the AI experts are pushing for a pause.

"When the technical brain, the engineers behind the technology say we need to put a hold on this, something’s going on, everyone should be scared," Haines said.

Goldberg seemed to agree while co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar said they didn't "trust" the tech experts.

Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and several other tech leaders and artificial intelligence experts are urging AI labs to pause development of powerful new AI systems in an open letter citing potential risks to society.

Haines suggested early in the segment that the tech and AI experts who signed the letter should work with the government on getting it to a place where they feel better about it.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin disagreed and said the letter, signed by Musk among others, means "nothing" to her.

"When Elon Musk, who has turned Twitter into a hellscape and is a maniac, that means nothing to me. Now if there's someone like a Bill Gates perhaps, if there is someone who is very respected in this community, I would agree with you," she said.

Haines also noted ChatGPT; Hostin and Joy Behar said they have used the generative AI program and were not "afraid of it."

"A lot of money if you ever watched Social Network on Netflix, you saw brilliant people saying, guys, there is something wrong here, raising their hand over and over again. Now, if it's hitting the top, where the dollar matters the most, and they are saying we are a little nervous, everyone should be nervous," Haines continued.

The open letter, signed by over 1,000 people, asked AI developers to "immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter said.

"AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts," the letter continues.

