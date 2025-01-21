'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin calls President Trump a 'DEI hire'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called President Donald Trump a "DEI hire" on Monday while reacting to his inauguration and pointed to the "hypocrisy" of his announcement that he would be getting rid of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

"The one thing I did think about was the hypocrisy of having a man be inaugurated to be president on the same day as we commemorate MLK, and that same man saying that he was going to get rid of diversity, equity and inclusion," Hostin said. "Because Martin Luther King not only wanted racial equality, he wanted economic equality. And that is something people tend to miss."

"I want to remind people that he said that Black Americans deserve reparations for the injustices they face. He argued that reparations were a form of justice, in fact, not charity, and he said, quote, ‘it’s all right to tell a man to lift himself by his own bootstraps but to say to a bootless man he ought to lift himself by his own bootstraps,’" she continued.

"In thinking about that and Donald Trump saying things that this country would be a meritocracy, you’re talking about a man who didn’t become the president of the United States because of merit," Hostin said, arguing that he had "no political experience." She concluded, "He was given everything that he has. He is a legacy hire. He is, if anything, a DEI hire, a ‘didn’t earn it’ hire, and so, those are just some of the things I was thinking about."

Hostin and co-host Ana Navarro revealed they did not watch the inauguration on Monday, both highlighting that it was also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hostin revealed at the top of her remarks that she went to Buffalo Wild Wings to watch college football with friends instead.

Later in the show, Navarro encouraged Democrats to protest Trump every chance they get.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she watched and covered the inauguration, and came away from it believing people should retire the phrase "normalizing Donald Trump," arguing that Trump was already "normalized" by virtue of being re-elected.

"Donald Trump is normalized whether you like it or not, 75 million people voted for him. He is now as much a part of American history as George Bush, Barack Obama and any other 2-term president," Griffin said.

She continued, "I was shocked by the imagery of – he left four years ago in disgrace, barely anyone showed up when he announced his re-election two years ago – and now he came back like a conquering king and had the biggest titans of industry, fashion designers, he had Democrats and every former president there, and I think that it’s a moment to take note of why he won and the reasons that he did."

Last week, co-host Joy Behar accused country singer Carrie Underwood of normalizing Trump by agreeing to perform at his inauguration.