"The Simpsons" writer Al Jean bragged about his "prediction" of Kamala Harris as president in an episode of the series' 11th season - twenty-four years ago.

Jean took to the social media platform X to post a picture of Lisa Simpson in a Harris-like purple pantsuit next to a snapshot of the VP in an eerily similar outfit of the same colorful hue.

"@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of," Jean wrote.

The self-proclaimed "prediction" is based on season 11, episode 17 of the decades-long animated series titled "Bart to the Future," where Lisa’s brother, Bart Simpson, travels to the future and visits the White House, where it is revealed Trump has been president.

The older sibling then happens upon his little sister, Lisa, as "America’s first straight female president" of the United States.

"We’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump …The country is broke, how can that be," Lisa says.

"Remember when the last administration decided to invest in our nation’s children? Big mistake," Lisa’s secretary, Milhouse Van Houten says in the scene.

The skit goes on to suggest that investment in a balanced breakfast program for children "created a generation of ultra-strong super criminals."

Lisa goes on to ask about fiscal availability for a "bookmobile," to which others respond that there’s no money because they've "borrowed from every country in the world."

The episode originally aired in spring 2000, 16 years before the Trump presidency it predicted, and takes place six years from today, in the year 2030.

Dan Greaney, writer of the episode, told "The Hollywood Reporter" in 2016 that he wanted the storyline to serve as a " warning to America ."

"Lisa comes into the presidency when America is on the ropes, and that is the condition left by the Trump presidency," Greaney said at the time. "What we needed was for Lisa to have problems that were beyond her fixing, that everything went as bad as it possibly could, and that's why we had Trump be president before her."

As tensions continue to rise in the current political climate following an assassination attempt and abrupt presidential candidacy withdrawal, some remain frustrated with the Democratic approach to the election.

Attorney John Morgan, who donated $1 million to the Biden campaign, revealed that he is now "out" as Harris is expected to become the Democratic nominee.

"What I didn't like was a coronation instead of a convention. I didn't like the idea of two or three people picking the nominee, because I believe a convention would have provided perhaps a stronger candidate," Morgan said on "The Ingraham Angle." "I don't believe she can win."