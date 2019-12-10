'The Five' react to 'crazy poll' showing Hillary Clinton leading Democratic presidential field

The co-hosts of "The Five" could barely keep from laughing Tuesday as they reacted to a new poll showing Hillary Clinton as the front runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

"This is such foolishness, she is not in the race. This is a crazy poll," co-host Juan Williams said. "This is a right-wing fantasy."

DEMOCRATS UNVEIL IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, AS WHITE HOUSE SLAMS 'BASELESS AND PARTISAN' EFFORT

The online Harris Poll survey from the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University shows Clinton leading a hypothetical Democratic field that includes former Secretary of State John Kerry. The poll shows Clinton with 21 percent support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 20 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders with 12 percent.

Co-host Jesse Watters posted that Clinton "enjoyed" overshadowing the Democratic nominees, prompting co-host Dana Perino to agree.

"Yeah, I mean, if you have a book coming out this time of year and you're going to go on a book tour, then you definitely know what you're doing," Perino said.

Co-host Emily Compagno made the case that voters are always looking for a candidate that's not in the race.

"We saw this in 2015 with Biden. The grass is always greener with a candidate that's not actually in," Compagno said. "And I think she knew exactly what she was doing by going on Howard Stern, which is stirring up these rumors that she will run in 2020."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Greg Gutfeld weighed in saying that if Clinton does run, she will hand the nomination to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"If she actually jumps into this race, Bernie will get the nomination because this is not going to happen a second time," Gutfeld said. "These folks [Sanders supporters] are going to get behind it. They're going to go crazy."