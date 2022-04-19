‘The Five’ finishes as No. 1 cable news program, Laura Ingraham outdraws Rachel Maddow for top solo female

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans continue to turn to Fox News Channel for information and analysis on everything from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 to all-things politics as the network topped cable news competition once again during a jam-packed news week.

Fox News was the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million viewer plateau from April 11-17, averaging 1.5 million viewers while second-place MSNBC settled for 671,000. Fox News’ audience increased by 23% compared to the same week in 2021 while other cable news options lost eyeballs.

Fox News also dominated the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., finishing the week as the only basic cable network with more than two-million average viewers. FNC finished with 2.3 million average primetime viewers compared to 1.5 million for No. 2 TNT and 1.3 million for No. 3 ESPN.

RATINGS WOES, MADDOW ARRANGEMENT PUT SPOTLIGHT ON CORPORATE SIBLINGS NBC NEWS, MSNBC: ‘NOTHING BUT FAILURE'

"The Five" was the most-watched show of the week with 3.5 million average viewers, while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" finished first in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 with 560,000 viewers in the critical category. "Hannity" finished third in both measurables, followed by "Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Special Report with Bret Baier" as Fox News was responsible for 93 of the top 100 cable news telecasts.

RACHEL MADDOW ANNOUNCES SHE'S ROLLING BACK MSNBC SHOW, WILL HOST ONLY MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING IN MAY

"The Ingraham Angle" averaged 2.3 million viewers to make host Laura Ingraham the most-watched female solo host in cable news despite MSNBC’s "Rachel Maddow" returning from a two-month hiatus. "The Rachel Maddow Show" averaged 1.9 million viewers.

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million viewers to outdraw all cable news morning shows for 56 straight weeks as MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" managed only 786,000 total viewers.

"Gutfeld!" averaged two million viewers to outdraw ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," which averaged 1.7 million total viewers.

"Cavuto Live" finished as the most-watched cable news program on Saturday with 1.5 million viewers, while "Sunday Morning Futures" with guest host Jason Chaffetz averaged 1.6 million viewers to finish as Sunday’s top show.

Fox News averaged 355,000 primetime viewers among the key demo to finish behind only TNT and ESPN, while MSNBC continued to struggle in the category, finishing No. 25 behind channels such as Adult Swim, FXX, Syfy, Bravo, Comedy Central and A&E. Among total day viewership, only ESPN beat Fox News’ average of 251,000 demo viewers.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.