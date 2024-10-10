'The Daily Show' host mocks Kamala Harris for failing to differentiate herself from President Biden: 'Come on'

"The Daily Show" host Jordan Klepper mocked Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday for failing to differentiate herself from President Biden during an interview this week on "The View."

"And this media blitz is not a moment too soon, because voters are looking for change, and Kamala needs to articulate why she’s the candidate of change. She’s had plenty of time to think about it, so let’s see her answer," he said as he teed up a clip of Harris' response.

Asked by "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin on Tuesday what she would have done differently from President Biden over the last three years, Harris responded, "not a thing comes to mind."

Klepper reacted to the clip, "Not a thing is coming into your mind? You really are continuing the Biden legacy. Come on, come on, Madam VP, this is an opportunity to differentiate yourself from an unpopular administration. Surely you would do something different."

HARRIS SHREDDED FOR SAYING SHE'D DO NOTHING DIFFERENTLY FROM BIDEN: 'GOOD NIGHT TO KAMALA'S CAMPAIGN'

Klepper played another clip of Harris during her appearance on "The View," where she promised to appoint a Republican to her cabinet, and said that was one way she planned to be different from Biden.

"OK, everything Joe Biden did, plus Republicans. Sneaky move, you know? Appealing to Republicans by promising to do a diversity hire," Klepper said. "Now that she said that, I’m sure she’s set. She won’t go too far in trying to appeal to conservatives."

Klepper then played a clip of Harris telling "60 Minutes" host Bill Whitaker that she has a "Glock."

"I have a Glock, and I've had it for quite some time," Harris said after he asked what kind of gun she owns. "And, I mean, look, my background is in law enforcement, and so there you go."

She also told Whitaker that she has fired her weapon before at a shooting range.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Harris spoke to "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern on Tuesday in a friendly media blitz that followed her "60 Minutes" interview, as well as an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.