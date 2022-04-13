Texas is using their 'muscle' to force Mexico to clean up their side of the border: Todd Bensman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Bensman, Center for Immigration Studies, details how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing the Biden administration and Mexican governors to respond to the border crisis on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TODD BENSMAN: The Abbott administration is shutting down trade with Mexico. They're saying that they're doing it with enhanced safety inspections at the border at all these, the biggest ports of entry in America, actually for trucking, Laredo and also Farr and El Paso as well. Just shutting those bridges down with inspections, essentially. And they won't say exactly what I think they want to say, which is, 'we're going to do this to you, Mexico, until you clean up your side of the border of the mass migration that's coming.' Now...to me, it seems like it's a leverage point. I think that they are hoping to get the Biden administration and the Mexican governors to respond to this. It is proving to be a major muscle...that the state of Texas is able to flex.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: