Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'

Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.

TULLY SHAHAN: Now all the Border Patrol has become is just a professional Uber service. One thing I can give the [Homeland Security] secretary credit for is he's learning how to process people, but they're coming to a neighborhood near you. They're coming to a neighborhood in Washington, D.C. and the New York mayor, they're complaining. Well, pretty soon they'll be a burden upon their EMS system, their medical system, their school system, their law enforcement system, their homeless system. So it has not stopped. We have employed ourselves to help Governor Abbott in prosecuting these people for criminal trespass. Since October, we've done over 5,000 cases. As of this week, we hear 150 cases at least a week. And it has not stopped it, it has made no difference. The federal government can stop this immediately.

