Texas Democrat on Remain in Mexico ruling: 'Repercussions' need to be enforced to prevent record crossings

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar responded to the Supreme Court's ruling that President Biden can end the "Remain in Mexico" policy by warning that the U.S. needs border policies with repercussions in order to prevent record illegal crossings. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Cuellar called for other policies like Title 42 to remain in place until the crisis is under control.

REP. HENRY CUELLAR: There are people that can implement the laws that we have in the books are ready to make sure that there's repercussions, because otherwise when we finish this fiscal year, which will be on September 30, we are going to have record number of people coming into the United States. And this is why certain policies like Title 42 are important to keep in place while we look at the situation at the border. Again, if there's no repercussions, where people are returned under Title 8 or Title 42, they're going to keep coming into the United States in large, large numbers.

