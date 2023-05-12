Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Texas Democrat laughs at New York City Dems for whining about migrants: 'Only a drop' of border communities

'They're already complaining,' Rep. Cuellar said of Democrat-run cities that are taking in migrants

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar urges Biden to deport migrants Video

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar urges Biden to deport migrants

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, reacts to reports 10,000 migrants are illegally crossing into the U.S. per day on 'America Reports.'

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, called out some of the biggest Democrat-run cities in the country for "complaining" about taking in migrants when border towns have been struggling with the issue for years. 

"The buses that they’re sending to D.C., or Chicago or New York are just a drop of what border communities [face.] And they’re already complaining," Cuellar said on a recent Politico podcast. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in April that the "migrant crisis" under the Biden administration has "destroyed" his city. But more recently, Adams announced that he would ship migrants to Republican-led counties in upstate New York, in a political maneuver that is being fiercely contested. 

DEMOCRAT REP. CUELLAR WARNS 150,000 MIGRANTS ALREADY PLANNING TO CROSS BORDER, URGES BIDEN TO 'SEND THEM BACK'

Rep. Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, called out some of the biggest Democrat-run cities in the country for "complaining" about taking in migrants when border towns have been struggling with a border invasion for years.  (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

When asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policy on shipping migrants to major cities in buses, Cuellar said that it’s "always good for people to understand what we’ve been facing at the border for so many years."

The Congressman, who was born in South Texas, also explained the "resentment" that many Hispanics are feeling who are witnessing illegal immigrants "streaming through the border." 

"A lot of first generation American, mainly Hispanics in south Texas are saying ‘hold it, we and our parents came in through a long legal process,’ and they’re seeing people just come through the border and come in."

That causes, Cuellar said, "a little resentment, and I emphasize the word ‘resentment’ because a lot of first generation Hispanics did it the right way, including my father," he said. 

LIFTING OF TITLE 42 CAUSING CRISIS, SENDING WRONG MESSAGE TO MIGRANTS, SAYS HEAD OF TEXAS CHARITY

Houston School Employee allegedly smuggling immigrants

Cuellar compared the massive influx of illegal immigrants in the U.S. to someone showing up to another person’s home on their time and their rules.  (Kinney County Sheriff's Office)

Cuellar compared the massive influx of illegal immigrants in the U.S. to someone showing up to another person’s home on their time and their rules. 

"If I invite you to come to my house and have dinner at 6pm, and all of a sudden you decide to show up at 12 noon, you decide to come through the back door, you decide to come through a window, you decide to bring 20 of your cousins, brothers and sisters, I would probably say, ‘hold on, that’s not what we talked about.’"

Cuellar also appeared on Fox News Wednesday to discuss the border crisis. 

GOP SENATORS URGE BIDEN TO REVERSE TITLE 42 TERMINATION, CITING ESTIMATES OF MIGRANT DELUGE 

Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Laredo, Texas.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"Border Patrol right now, they are at over 124% average over capacity, almost every border sector except for west Texas is over capacity and if the NGOS and the border communities cannot take care of those folks," Cuellar said on "America Reports." He added, "they are going to start doing street releases and again, I’ve been told they have been instructed to go to street releases if they have to." 

The Congressman’s warnings come after Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales revealed he learned from the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, that more than 80,000 migrants, primarily from Venezuela, are moving toward the border.

President Giammattei also reportedly said he tried to call the White House on the matter, but nobody would take his calls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.