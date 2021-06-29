Texas agriculture commissioner criticizes Gov. Abbott’s border response: Should have acted 'six months ago'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had the ability to prevent the illegal immigration surge at the border from hitting extremes if only he had acted quicker, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We knew that it was going to be open borders and the welcome mat was going to be out," he said. "Six months ago, that’s when we should’ve been doing something down on the border."

Miller suggested Abbott and Texas authorities should’ve immediately "rolled out the razor wire" where the border wall hadn’t been built and contracted "high surveillance aircraft" and drones to monitor movement across the border following President Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

AHEAD OF TRUMP BORDER VISIT, REPUBLICANS MOBILIZE EFFORT TO SEND LAW ENFORCEMENT RELIEF TO TEXAS, ARIZONA

"Once the surge is here, it’s too late," he said. "We could’ve been down there on the border when that surge got here and said, ‘Look. We don’t care what the Biden administration says. You’re not coming into Texas. Texas is closed.’"

The commissioner said he doesn’t know why the governor has yet to shut down Texas’ border but he’s happy Abbott is finally responding with plans to build a new wall, even though Miller questioned the parameters of funding and location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m glad he’s doing something but we’re not doing near enough."