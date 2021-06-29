Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published
Last Update 11 mins ago

Texas agriculture commissioner criticizes Gov. Abbott’s border response: Should have acted 'six months ago'

Sid Miller suggests the governor could've prevented immigration surge pre-inauguration

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Sid Miller rips Gov. Abbott for lack of border surge prevention Video

Sid Miller rips Gov. Abbott for lack of border surge prevention

Texas agriculture commissioner criticizes the governor's management of illegal immigration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had the ability to prevent the illegal immigration surge at the border from hitting extremes if only he had acted quicker, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We knew that it was going to be open borders and the welcome mat was going to be out," he said. "Six months ago, that’s when we should’ve been doing something down on the border."

Miller suggested Abbott and Texas authorities should’ve immediately "rolled out the razor wire" where the border wall hadn’t been built and contracted "high surveillance aircraft" and drones to monitor movement across the border following President Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

AHEAD OF TRUMP BORDER VISIT, REPUBLICANS MOBILIZE EFFORT TO SEND LAW ENFORCEMENT RELIEF TO TEXAS, ARIZONA

"Once the surge is here, it’s too late," he said. "We could’ve been down there on the border when that surge got here and said, ‘Look. We don’t care what the Biden administration says. You’re not coming into Texas. Texas is closed.’"

Tucker: Biden-Harris have lost control of the border Video

The commissioner said he doesn’t know why the governor has yet to shut down Texas’ border but he’s happy Abbott is finally responding with plans to build a new wall, even though Miller questioned the parameters of funding and location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m glad he’s doing something but we’re not doing near enough."