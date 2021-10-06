Ted Cruz: Democrats would rather play political games than be honest with their voters

Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, joined "Hannity" Wednesday stressing the United States should never default on its debt and ripping into the Democrats' "reckless" agenda to push through more social spending programs with their "massive" debt.

WHITE HOUSE WARNS FAILING TO RAISE DEBT LIMIT WILL THREATEN US NATIONAL SECURITY, MILITARY FAMILIES

TED CRUZ: Again, Republicans are being asked to consent to lower the threshold. And this is all because Chuck Schumer is playing political games. Right now, the Democrats have both houses of Congress in the White House. They can raise the debt ceiling. But Schumer doesn't want to, because if they raise it with just Democrat votes and they actually have to be honest to the voters and say, 'yes, we're adding trillions in debt to our kids and grandkids.'

Instead, they want to play a game that forces Republicans to support their massive debt and their reckless spending. Schumer is the one who is threatening a default of the debt. Biden is the one who is threatening a default to the debt. That is reckless. We should never, ever, ever default on the debt.

And by the way, for years I've supported legislation called the Full Faith and Credit Act that would say under no circumstances would the United States ever default on its debt. If a debt ceiling isn't raised, we will continue to pay the interest on our debt and it will be the big government left wing spending programs that are cut instead. But the Democrats block it because they want to threaten a default on the debt to push through more spending programs.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: