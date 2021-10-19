Ted Cruz blasts Biden for not enforcing laws because of the ‘radical, open border’ left

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed President Biden for not having any solutions on his "open border" policies and expecting the "corrupt, corporate" media to cover it up on "Hannity" Tuesday.

CRUZ INTRODUCES BILL TO BRING IMMIGRANT PROCESSING CENTERS ‘WHERE DEMOCRAT ELITES HOST THEIR COCKTAIL PARTIES’

TED CRUZ: They have no solution because they've made a promise to the radical open borders left that they won't enforce the law so so their only answer is hide it. And so there's a reason why you're seeing flights at 2:30 in the morning, at 4 o'clock in the morning - because they want to hide it. And they're counting on the corrupt corporate media to be complicit in covering it up. And it's why I introduced the bill. You just reference it's called the "Stop the Surge Act", and it's very simple. All it does is create 13 new ports of entry. So right now, those 2 million illegal aliens, most of them are coming to the state of Texas, my home state. I said, "Look, if it's okay, if you're fine with 2 million illegal immigrants, let's send them to where you like to hang out."

