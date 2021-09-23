Ted Cruz: Biden admin told Haitians ‘you can stay here,’ and they spread the word to family, friends

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night, where he responded to host Laura Ingraham’s assertion that "sheer lawlessness" had developed in Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of illegal immigrants have gathered in recent weeks.

U.S. SEN. TED CRUZ, R-TEXAS: What’s happening in Del Rio really illustrates the cause-and-effect of the Biden border disaster. To really understand it, you have to go back to Sept. 8.

On Sept. 8, under that bridge, there were, on any given day, between 700 and 1,000 illegal immigrants, mostly from Haiti. And that had been the consistent flow for some time, as between 700 and 1,000 a day were crossing illegally at that point.

On Sept. 8 there were roughly 900 Haitians that were scheduled to be on airplanes to go back to Haiti and the Biden administration canceled those flights. They said, ‘We’re not gonna deport you. You can stay here. You can remain in America.’

And what happened was simple. Those 900 Haitians, they pulled out their phones. And they got their phone and they called their families, they called their friends. They texted their family and friends.

You had 700 people on Sept. 8. I was down in Del Rio eight days later on Sept. 16. The day I was there, 700 people had become 10,503. It took eight days for that to happen.

Within a couple of days that 10,000 had become 15,000 and it was straight cause-and-effect. The word went out that the Biden administration is not going to enforce the law.

And if you’re from Haiti, come to Del Rio ‘cause that means you get to stay, and that’s what’s produced this disaster.

