Ted Cruz: 'Boring but radical' Biden 'handed party over' to Bernie, Warren and AOC

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said there are three words to describe President Biden's first 100 days: boring, but radical. Cruz joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the effects progressive policies will have on working Americans.

GOP SENATOR PREDICTS BIDEN WILL UNVEIL 'CRADLE TO GRAVE' FEDERAL GOVT SUPPORT IN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

SEN. TED CRUZ: The Biden White House has made a decision to be as boring as possible. And you think of it, after four years of every day, the president driving the news. I think it's probably smart politics on the Biden White House for people to wake up and not ask themselves, 'What did the president tweet last night?' 'What did he say?'

I think you'll see a very quiet Uncle Joe speaking and giving calm, soothing words. But the underlying policies that are being implemented, this is not a moderate agenda. This is not a unity agenda. This is a radical agenda. Biden has handed the Democratic Party over to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC...

We've seen the Keystone pipeline shut down, tens of thousands of jobs destroyed with the stroke of a pen. We've seen trillions of dollars of spending. And tonight, Joe Biden is going to propose trillions of dollars more. He's going to propose trillions of dollars in additional taxes.

If you're an American, if you're working, your taxes are going up. He's raising corporate taxes, individual taxes, the death tax, capital gains taxes. He's raising taxes on everything...

...

They want massive new taxes, massive regulations that is going to kill jobs. It's going to drive down your wages. It's going to put you and your kids and your grandkids deeper and deeper in debt. And you know I've joked, I really hope that nobody tells the Democrats what comes after a trillion.