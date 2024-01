Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Pop star Taylor Swift, who has a $40 million private jet, is turning to carbon offsets to reduce her carbon footprint after criticism from fans, according to an editorial on Tuesday.

Carbon offsets are used by airlines and other companies in order to meet environmental goals of reducing net carbon emissions. But The Wall Street Journal editorial board argued that such offsets, what it termed as "climate indulgences," are mostly for show.

"They are a political creation that lets companies and countries—and now celebrities—virtue signal," the editorial board wrote. "If a manufacturer wants to claim it is reducing emissions, it can buy a credit rather than use less gas or coal power. Instead of flying commercial, Ms. Swift can buy credits to offset trips on her $40 million Dassault aircraft. Carbon offsets don’t significantly reduce emissions, but they do promote the illusion that a net-zero world is possible."

The piece began, "No one escapes the climate police these days, and that includes Taylor Swift. The pop star has been criticized recently for emitting CO2 on her frequent trips on a private jet to see her beau Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs."

The editorial board explained that "green businesses and developing countries" can sell off their carbon credits to "third parties," but "the market is fragmented and largely unregulated."

"While the credits have a notional financial value, their primary purpose is to deflect criticism," the Wall Street Journal explained.

Swift has previously fended off attacks over her private jet use, allegedly flying over 170 times between Jan. 1 and July 29 in 2022, according to Yard, a sustainability marketing agency.

Swift's representative told TMZ at the time that "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Swift's "private jet flights are nothing to feel guilty about."

"She might take her own advice and shake off the climate criticism without the offset illusions," the board wrote.

Celebrities and politicians frequently receive questions from environmental activists as to their carbon footprints, which are often far higher than that of the average person.

President Biden's climate czar, John Kerry, gave a fiery response after he was confronted Tuesday by a reporter in Switzerland who asked about his carbon footprint.

"What's the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here? Do you think it's worth it — peasants paying for your crimes?" Avi Yemini, an Australian reporter with independent outlet Rebel News, asked Kerry who was walking on a street in Davos, Switzerland.

"That's a stupid question," Kerry responded.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.