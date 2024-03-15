Swing state voter blames Biden for inflation, 'not buying' pandemic excuse in 2024: Prices 'still going up'

A voter in the swing state of Wisconsin told CBS News Friday she's "not buying that" the pandemic is the cause of inflation instead of President Biden's policies because prices are "still going up."

CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes asked voters in Milwaukee how they feel about the economy: "When it comes to inflation, how much of it do you attribute to the aftereffects of the pandemic, and how much do you attribute to President Biden’s policies?"

"It's been years now since the pandemic. I’m not buying that anymore," Wisconsin voter Patti Granger said. "At first I did, I'm not buying that anymore, because yogurt is still going up in price. I am not buying that anymore."

Another voter who was interviewed on camera, Bobbi Tatum, appeared to say she still supports Biden, "because we're still getting the aftermath. We're still… it's just a lot of things still happening since the pandemic."

Cordes reported that she spoke to a trio of voters who, while agreeing that "the economy was a huge issue for each of them," remained divided about who they are voting for and why they believe the economy is still struggling in the first place.

Wisconsin is a critical swing state, with Biden and former President Trump tied in a head-to-head matchup, according to the latest Fox News Poll. In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by about 23,000 votes, but in 2020, Biden won by nearly 21,000.

Nationally, grocery prices have surged more than 21% since the start of 2021, outstripping the overall 18% pace of inflation during that same time period. And while the pace of price increases for food has slowed in recent months, the overall cost of many grocery store staples is still high. Experts say that relief for consumers is unlikely to arrive anytime soon.

Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told FOX Business, "Prices very rarely go back … It's going to take two or three years before people feel real relief from the surge in inflation, especially with things like food."

According to a Fox News poll released March 3, 61% of voters say Biden has failed at handling the economy.

