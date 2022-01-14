Sunny Hostin rants against Supreme Court vaccine mandate decision: 'You have the freedom to die from COVID'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin ranted against the Supreme Court on Friday, declaring Americans have the "Freedom to die from COVID" but not to vote or read the work of novelist Toni Morrison.

The Supreme Court issued mixed rulings Thursday in a pair of cases challenging Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates, allowing the requirement for certain health care workers to go into effect while blocking enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The latter mandate, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that took effect on Monday, said that businesses with at least 100 employees needed to require workers to get vaccinated, or get tested weekly and wear a mask. The high court ruled OSHA lacked the authority to impose such a mandate because the law that created OSHA "empowers the Secretary to set workplace safety standards, not broad public health measures."

The divisive topic was discussed on the ABC daytime gabfest where Joy Behar pointed out that the same court "that seems to be on track to rule that women can be forced to carry a child to term won’t allow a mandate" for COVID vaccines.

Hostin was particularly peeved and called the decision a "direct result of the conservative majority" of the Supreme Court.

"It’s also a result of the hypocrisy of the Republican Party who filibustered and now have three Supreme Court Justices that are conservative. They changed the rules for that, but they won’t change the rules for voting right," she said.

"While it’s not a surprise, it does highlight their hypocrisy… so I say to Americans, I hope that you’re enjoying your freedoms because this is based on freedom, right? The concept of freedom, so now you have the freedom to get COVID," Hostin continued. "You have the freedom to die from COVID… you don’t have the freedom to vote, you don’t have the freedom to read Toni Morrison, and women don’t have freedom over their own bodies."

(Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "Beloved," has been at the center of debate over what should be taught in schools.)

Behar responded that it’s "time to make some changes" to the court.

"Term limits might work, or increasing the number, something has to be done," she said.

